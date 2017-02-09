Storm Team 27: Cold tonight with snow ending

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow showers will wrap up late this evening with cold temperatures expected overnight. Watch for blowing or drifting snow. Lows will fall into the low teens with wind chill readings dropping toward zero at times. Friday will start cold with afternoon highs in the low 30’s. There is a very small risk for a snow shower or flurry into the afternoon. Warmer air will build in for the weekend with rain showers returning by late Saturday into Sunday. Turning colder again next week with more snow showers.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Chance for a snow showers early.

Low: 11

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 31

Friday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers late day. (30%)

High: 49

Sunday: Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 50 Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. (30%)

High: 27 Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 30 Low: 18

