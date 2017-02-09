Tickets on sale for pizza competition in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Warren is again looking for the best pizza in the Valley.

The Slice of the Valley Challenge will be Saturday, Feb. 18.

As part of the event, area pizza shops will have slices of pizza to sample. Two winners will be crowned: People’s Choice award (selected by guests) and the Judges’ Trophy (selected by celebrity judges).

Proceeds will go to the Rotary International Project to help the victims of acid attacks in Africa and Project Play, a collaborative effort in Warren to provide children a safe place to play and enjoy outdoor activities.

Tickets are on sale now at www.sliceofthevalley.com and will be available at the door.