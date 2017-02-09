UIC pulls away late, beats YSU Men

Cameron Morse tied a career high with 44 points in the loss

YSU Basketball

 

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Junior Cameron Morse tied a career-scoring high and set the UIC Pavilion scoring record with 44 points, but the Youngstown State men’s basketball team dropped an 84-81 decision to UIC on Thursday evening.

Morse also tied the Youngstown State record for most career 40-point games with four, and became just the third player in school history with four games with 40-or-more points. The last player with four 40-point games was John McElroy (1965-69).

The Flint, Michigan, native made a career-high 18 field goals, which also tied the UIC Pavilion record, and tied a career high with six 3-pointers.

Senior Matt Donlan scored 13 points for the Penguins, who fall to 10-16 overall and 4-9 in the Horizon League.

Leading the Flames, who improve to 13-12 overall and 6-6 in the league, was Dominique Matthews with 28 points. Tai Odiase had 12 points and K.J. Santos and Marcus Ottey each had 10 points for the Flames.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Morse and Donlan snapped a 67-67 tie to put the Penguins up six, and Braun Hartfield’s steal and jumper gave the Penguins a 75-67 lead with 5:30 left.

The Flames got within one, 77-76, after a 9-2 run but Morse’s sixth 3-pointer of the game gave the Penguins an 80-76 cushion at the 3:28 mark.

The Penguins missed their final seven shots and scored just one more point, a free throw by Morse, the rest of the way.

UIC led by as many as eight points in the first half, 23-15, but the Penguins used a 13-2 run over a four-minute span to take a 28-25 lead 9:27 to go.

The Penguins, who shot 51.4 percent from the field in the first half, built their lead to nine points, 41-32, keyed by a 3-pointer and three free throws by Donlan and a jumper by Morse at the 5:38 mark.

The Flames outscored the Penguins, 17-8 over the final five minute of the half to tie the game at 49-49 at the intermission.

Youngstown State faces Horizon League leader Valparaiso, Saturday, Feb. 11. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

