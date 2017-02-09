Ursuline Sophomore Harris reaches 1,000 career points

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s Dayshanette Harris eclipsed the 1,000 career point plateau in a 59-50 win over Villa Maria Academy Thursday night. She finished with a game-high 32 points in the win for the Irish.

Harris joins former Ursuline standout Courtney Davidson as just the second player in the history of the program to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore. In addition, Harris is the fifth player in girls’ program history to reach 1,000 career points, and the first since Tyra Grant.

Destiny Goodnight added 15 points in the victory, while Anyah Curd chipped in with 8 points.

Ursuline improves to 11-9 overall on the season. The Irish return to action Monday night on the road at Newton Falls.

The game will be broadcast LIVE as the Game of the Week Monday night at 7PM on MyYTV.