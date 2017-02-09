Verna A. Dando Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Verna A. Dando, 78, of Girard, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, Thursday, February 9, 2017, at her residence.

Verna was born January 7, 1939 in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Verna (Sveda) Esposito.

Verna worked in sales at Girard Hardware, Stringers Jewelry and JCPenny’s prior to retiring.

She was a member of St. Rose Church.

Verna enjoyed playing cards, BINGO, gardening and traveling.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Frank Dando, whom she married January 13, 1962; her children, Frank (Kelly) of League City, Texas and Eric (Terri) of Niles; sisters, Marguerite Violante of Walden, New York and Louise (Tom) Headley of Greensboro, North Carolina; brothers, Charles (Eva) of Niles, Carmen (Amy) of Austintown, Edward (Carol) of Liberty, Richard of Girard, Myron (Rene) of Girard and Louis of Girard; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Michael.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 12:00 p.m at St. Rose Church in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities in Verna’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any condolences to the Dando family.



Order Flowers Here