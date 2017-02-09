Warren crime activity: Man threatened to kill officers during arrest

Friday, February 3

6:51 p.m. – Kayla Cobb, 18, arrested and charged with breaking and entering and vandalism. A woman said a neighbor witnessed Cobb breaking into her house. The woman said she has been having ongoing issues with Cobb, and she is getting a protection order. Police said the victim’s home was spray painted and two televisions were stolen.

Saturday, February 4

4:18 p.m. – 1500 block of Vernon Ave. NW, Leroy Wright, 51, domestic violence, possession of marijuana and four counts of aggravated menacing. Wright was arrested after a woman reported that he grabbed her. Police said the intoxicated Wright threatened to kill officers at the jail, saying he was going to run them over and compared it to the “Green River massacre.”

9:30 p.m. – 2200 block of South Feederle Dr. SE, a woman reported that her car was stolen from the parking lot. She had turned it on to warm up.

10:40 p.m. – 3000 block of Lancer Ct. NW, a woman reported that someone burglarized her home and locked her dog in the basement. She believed the crime was committed by her ex-boyfriend because her dog is usually aggressive toward people it doesn’t know.

11:30 p.m. – W. Market Street and Nevada Avenue NW, Shawn Reed, 26, was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop. Police said Reed tried to run during is arrest, but his pants fell down, causing him to trip. He was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. Another passenger, Tashi Johnson, 29, was charged with possession of drugs.

Monday, February 6

2:42 a.m. – 1000 block of Elm Rd. NE, police were called for an alarm at Cash Land. Officers found the bottom window of the door was smashed.

10:16 a.m. – 2500 block of Youngstown Rd SE, reported theft of a large safe door that had been left behind a building.

1:52 p.m. – 300 block of Adelaide Ave. SE, a woman reported the door to her home was kicked in, and a diamond ring and $40 was stolen.

3:40 p.m. – 1900 block of Hazelwood Ave. SE, a property manager called police about two women fighting. One of the suspects told police that they were fighting over the same boy they are having relations with, and she said the woman grabbed her hair and kicked her in the face.

4:44 p.m. – Main Avenue SW and Fulton Street SW, two suspects were arrested on warrants while police were investigating drug complaints in the area. Police said suspected drugs were found, but no charges were filed until testing is completed.

9:05 p.m. – 2000 block of North Road SE, an employee said he was robbed by a man with a knife while he was refilling coffee pots at Quick Stop Food Store. Police couldn’t find the robber.

Tuesday, February 7

8:54 p.m. – 2100 block Parkman Rd. NW, reported robbery of Family Dollar.

9:04 a.m. – 300 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, staff at Valley Counseling reported a man masturbating in the parking lot. They said the man is an ex-patient with mental issues but masturbates frequently there and they wanted it to stop.

Wednesday, February 8

3:15 p.m. – 2500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, a juvenile was arrested during an investigation of a shooting at a home on Oakdale on Tuesday. The boy was arrested after a chase. Also arrested was 23-year-old Dennis Hicks, who police said had multiple warrants.

7:02 p.m. – 1600 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE, reported home burglary with nothing found to be missing.