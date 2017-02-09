William J. Welsh, Sr. Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Prayers will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday, February 11, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga at 9:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Youngstown, for William J. Welsh, Sr., 87 of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Thursday morning, February 9, with his family by his side.

William was born July 29, 1929 in Youngstown, a son of Eugene and Susan Daley Welsh.

He was a 1948 graduate of Ursuline High School and worked in the metallurgy department of Republic Steel.

Bill was a active member of St. Patrick Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed golfing and his family was always his first priority in life.

William was a proud Marine, serving in Korean War and obtained the rank of sergeant.

His wife, the former Margaret Mary Clark, whom he married April 19, 1952, passed away October 1, 1998.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Mary Anne (Edgar) Robbins of Mineral Ridge, Mary Carole (Rod) Miller of Nashville, Tennessee, William J. (Ella Maria) Welsh of Nashville, Tennessee, Mary Lauren Welsh of Boardman, Patrick J. (Wendy) Welsh of Cincinnati, Mary Susan (Brian) Frost of Nashville, Tennessee, Daniel J. Welsh of Austintown, Mary Louise (Breen) Reardon of Cincinnati and Molly (Tom) Faloon of Austintown; 31 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and beloved friend, Angie DiMaio.

Besides his wife, William is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jean (James) Williams.

Friends may call 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 10 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Material tributes can be made in Bill’s memory to St. Patrick Church Preservation Fund, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

