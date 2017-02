Related Coverage Local expert says there is help for those with mental illnesses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who broke the window of a WRTA bus after police said she had a mental breakdown was indicted by a grand jury.

Bessie Ryan, 36, is charged with disrupting public services and vandalism.

The incident happened in December. Police said Ryan, who was a passenger on the bus, slammed her head into a window and cracked it. Witnesses said she had been talking to herself.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.