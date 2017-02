CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Minor injuries were reported after an SUV slid off the road and flipped over.

The accident happened about 7:15 a.m. on Raccoon Road near Shields Road.

A pregnant woman and three children were in the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital. No other major injuries were reported.

Traffic was backed up as emergency crews worked to get the vehicle out of the ditch.