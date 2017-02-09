Youngstown triple-murder case moving to Portage County

The decision was made to move the case out of Mahoning County after attempts to seat an impartial jury here failed

By Published: Updated:
Seman faces capital murder charges in the deaths of 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents in March of 2015.

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) –  Accused murderer Robert Seman’s case will be moved to Portage County.

Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney made the announcement on Thursday morning.

The decision was made to move the case out of Mahoning County after attempts to seat an impartial jury here have failed. 

Defense lawyers have argued that news media coverage of the Seman case, as well as exposure through social media, was just too much.

“Anytime, day or night, at the touch of a screen, have access to all kinds of information and we know from some of the comments that they have been looking for it online,” Atty. Lynn Maro said.

Seman is accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s