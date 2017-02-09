YSU’s Zallow making international impression

His time of 7.61 is the fastest in the country, and the fourth best time recorded this year in the world

YSU's Chad Zallow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU Track and Field standout and Warren JFK graduate Chad Zallow has had quite a start to his college career.

“I think that’s the beautiful thing about track and field, you know what you’re ranked. It’s black and white. You’re the best runner if you run the best time,” Zallow said.

Last weekend, that’s exactly what Zallow proved to the world at the Armory National Track Invitational in New York City.  He won the 60 meter hurdles by more than a quarter of a second.   His time of 7.61 is the fastest in the country, and the fourth best time recorded this year in the world.

“First thing that popped into my mind was Nationals here I come,” he admitted. “I knew I need to get a little faster time going into the meet to be a lock for Nationals, and I knew that time right there I was definitely a lock for Nationals and I was really excited to see I was the fastest time ran this year in the NCAA.”

7.61 was not only a personal best., a new school record, and the fastest time run by a collegiate athlete this season. It also broke the USA Track and Field Under-19 record…a mark that has stood for 40 years.

“I remember as soon as I finished running that race, my mom and dad, my aunt and uncle, and my cousin were there at the finish line, and I just heard them screaming so I looked up at them and I pointed at them and I’ll never forget that, as soon as I finished they were screaming, so I knew I knew I ran a great time,” he added.

Zallow is now focused on the Nationals, which will take place next Month at Texas A&M. After that, he hopes to qualify for the World Championships five months later in London.

“You know hurdles is a very technical event. I think I’m one of the more technical runners out there, and I think that separates me from the rest of the hurdlers. I get a really great start coming our of the blocks, and once I get out, no one can catch me,” he said.

