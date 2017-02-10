48 Hours to feature story from Youngstown State professor’s past

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fifty years ago, a Youngstown State professor got mixed up in a story of money, power, and murder. Now the crime will be featured on 48 Hours.

William Dyer will never forget the words Dr. Steven Schwartz told him 50 years ago.

“He said, ‘I shot the son of a b—h between the eyes.'”

Dyer shared details of the story that you won’t hear when “The Strange Life of Dr. Schwartz” is featured on 48 Hours tomorrow.

He drove the car that took Dr. Schwartz, who was 19 years old at the time, to the shooting in New Mexico but he didn’t drive it away.

“This is a despicable offense. It’s deplorable. Changed a lot of people’s lives and affected a lot of people’s lives in that area,” Dyer said. “We all had a piece and a part in the process.”

He never told police.

“Scared, fearful. Not really sure that it really happened until a little bit later.”

Dyer was arrested for armed robbery, conspiracy, and murder but was only convicted of conspiracy. The other charges were dropped.

He said it was part of a robbery because the victim, who was a dentist, carried large amounts of money. Dyer had no idea about the shooting and never got a dime.

“Both of the men went to prison. Dyer served for about a year and Schwartz served for six years,” said CBS News’ Peter Van Sant, who is putting together the 48 Hours story. “When a governor heard [Schwartz] speaking at a Scared Straight meeting and was so impressed with him, he went on to commute their sentences.”

Dr. Schwartz became a successful doctor but never told anyone about the prior incident.

CBS will share how he was killed 50 years later inside his Florida home.

“Dr. Schwartz was worth between $30 million and $40 million and prior to his murder, for some reason before his murder, signed over his fortune to his wife, Becky Schwartz,” Van Sant said.

She pinned the killing on a handyman, while he blames her.

As for Professor Dyer, he realizes the past is history but still reflects on what happened.

“The thought every single day never goes away. I’ve been dealing with this for over 55 years,” he said. “The redemption for me is my life. The redemption for me is what happened to Steven and what he did with his life. The redemption for me is primarily spiritual.”

Dyer talks with his criminology students about the incident, using it as a teaching tool about the criminal justice system.

To catch the complete story, watch 48 Hours on Saturday night at 10 p.m. on WKBN 27.

