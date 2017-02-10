Batt notches 1,000 but Wilmington ends Greenville’s perfect season

By Published: Updated:
Greenville senior Joe Batt entered the 1,000 point club Friday night but his Trojans suffered their first loss of the season thanks to Wilmington.
Greenville senior Joe Batt entered the 1,000 point club Friday night but his Trojans suffered their first loss of the season thanks to Wilmington.

GREENVILLE, PA (WKBN)-Greenville junior Joe Batt entered the 1,000 point club Friday night but the Trojans perfect season ended as Wilmington grabbed the win 49-40.

Entering the game, Batt was just two points shy of the mark and didn’t waste any time, scoring the first two points of the game to hit the 1,000 point mark. He finished with 18 on the evening.

The game stayed close until the 3rd quarter when Spencer DeMedal and company opened up a lead of 11 by the end of the 3rd quarter. DeMedal finished with 17 while Robert Pontius finished with 18.

The loss moves the Trojans to 20-1 on the season while Wilmington improves to 14-7 on the year.

Greenville returns to action Tuesday against Rocky Grove.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s