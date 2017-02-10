Black players harassed with racist chants at Pa. school’s ‘Hick Night’

Connellsville Asst. Superintendent David McDonald says the school has officially apologized to Uniontown.

By Published: Updated:
Basketball Generic

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Parents say black high school basketball players were targeted with racist chants during a game in western Pennsylvania where the home team was celebrating “Hick Night.”

The parents tell the Uniontown Herald Standard that Connellsville students yelled chants including “Build that wall!” and “Get them out of here!” at black Uniontown players.

The Connellsville fans were sporting gear like camouflage baseball caps and flannel shirts with sleeves cut off as part of the theme night. At least one was holding a Donald Trump campaign sign.

An assistant superintendent for the Connellsville school district says officials met with students to explain how their actions were perceived. David McDonald says the school has officially apologized to Uniontown.

Uniontown parents claim the harassment continued until halftime, but McDonald says the chants were immediately stopped.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s