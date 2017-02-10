Boardman crime activity: Employee recognized theft suspect from news

Thursday, February 2

8:10 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., the FBI was called to investigate comments of a terroristic nature made on Facebook. A police report said the man who made the threats works in Boardman, and police were concerned he may be the same man who was on a terror watch list.

12:21 p.m. – 8500 block of Market St., an employee of Dollar General reported that a woman put a frozen pizza, hair dye and makeup in a bag and left the store without paying for the items. He said he recognized the woman from being on the news in reference to “requesting gummy worms along with payment for prostitution.” Police said the woman on video did appear to match a photo of the woman in the news.

3:56 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Brandy Johnson, 22, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Police were investigating a report of a fight at the Southern Park Mall related to serving papers. They said Johnson was uncooperative when questioned by officers, refused to identify herself and screamed profanities.

Friday, February 3

7 p.m. – 600 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., Hillary Hamilton, 22, charged with felony theft and complicity; and Caroline Vessup, 22, of Bronx, NY, charged with identity theft and theft. Employees at AT&T said the women tried to purchase a phone under someone’s account, saying they were the person’s daughters. The employee called the account owner, who reported fraudulent activity and denied having family in Ohio. The women were pulled over later and police said several cell phones, purchased from stores in the area, were found in the car. Police arrested a male passenger but couldn’t confirm his identity.

Saturday, February 4

12:02 a.m. – 6600 block of Market St., a man reported that someone stole a TV from his apartment. He came home to find the window open.

Sunday, February 5

12:48 a.m. – Meadowbrook Avenue and Erie Street, Dakota Burt, of Columbiana, arrested and charged with OVI and with a red light violation. Police said Burt had a blood-alcohol concentration of .133 and admitted to drinking four Mike’s Real Hard Lemonades.

8:59 p.m. – 8000 block of South Ave., an employee of Greenbriar Quality Care reported that money was taken from her purse, which was secured in a back office where only employees have access.

Tuesday, February 7

2:53 p.m. – 4000 block of Market St., an employee of Family Dollar reported that an unknown man stole Antacid products and other items from the store.

5:02 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Michael H. Tomlin, of Youngstown, charged with theft. Police said Tomlin walked out of JC Penney with clothing on hangers and tried loading them into his car before he was stopped by a police officer.

5:13 p.m. – 1100 block of Doral Drive, a man said several prescription medications were stolen from his unlocked vehicle, which was parked in the Lowe’s parking lot.

Wednesday, February 8

6:28 a.m. – 5600 block of Tracy Drive, reported burglary of a home in which a purse was stolen. Police said the purse was found behind a fence nearby, but cash and two Giant Eagle gift cards were missing.

7:29 a.m. – 1800 block of Mathews Rd., report theft from a vehicle.

8:01 a.m. – 100 block of Island Drive, a woman reported that her 2015 Subaru Impreza HB was stolen from her driveway. She had left the keys in the cup holder and the vehicle was unlocked. Found in the driveway was an iPhone that had been reported stolen from a vehicle down the road.

9:49 a.m. – 100 block of Island Drive, reported theft of an iPhone and heart medication from an unlocked vehicle. Police said the items were stolen overnight.

10:38 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Lamont Williams, Jr., 41, turned himself in on an assault warrant. Police said Williams punched a man in the Walmart parking lot on January 30. The victim told police that the man’s wife accused him of hitting her car, although he said there was space between the vehicles and no damage was present on either vehicle.

4:02 p.m. – 3900 block of Hudson Drive, officers were called out to find a man, who was seen trying to break into a car in the area. The suspect was described as a black man with a dark complexion in his early 20s, approximately 5’5” tall and 150 pounds with short dark hair, wearing tight black pants and a black hooded coat.

5:50 p.m. – 200 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., reported theft of a handgun from a vehicle.

5:59 p.m. – 4600 block of Market St., an employee at Metro PCS said she was assaulted by an angry customer, who had come to the store to replace her broken cell phone. The employee said she told the woman that she had no insurance and wasn’t eligible for an upgrade, therefore she would have to pay full price for a new phone. The employee said the woman was upset that she couldn’t find a phone under $100, so she came behind the counter, struck her in the face and threw a phone at her.