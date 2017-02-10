Bristol rounds out NAC play a perfect 15-0

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bristol boys basketball team defeated Windham, 78-57 Friday in their final regular season NAC game at Bristol High School.

The Panthers finish conference play undefeated for the 2nd straight season, a perfect 15-0 this year and 14-0 last season.

Tommy Donadio led the way with a game-high 24 points. Bryan Gabrielson and Stevie Burbach added 12 points apiece.

Windham (10-10) was led by Bailey Rutherford with 16 points, while Blaze Angle had 14.

Bristol improves to 19-1 overall on the season.