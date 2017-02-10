Death of Rocky River girl marks third child flu-related death in two weeks

There were been 396 new confirmed cases of the flu this week, compared to 395 last week

By Published: Updated:
Childhood vaccines

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 6-year-old girl from Rocky River died after developing complications from the flu.

WJW Fox 8 reports the girl died from a rare and severe form of a neurological disease stemming from complications of the flu virus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the child’s death marks the third pediatric death connected to the flu virus in two weeks.

A 6-year-old boy from Columbiana County and a 7-year-old girl in Fulton County died from complications of the flu.

During last year’s flu season, there was 1 flu-associated pediatric death, and 6 two years ago.

“Influenza vaccination is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu, except for infants younger than 6-month old who aren’t eligible to receive it,” said Sietske de Fijter, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Diseases and state epidemiologist for the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). “There are no flu vaccine shortages across Ohio and it is available at most healthcare providers’ offices, local health departments and retail pharmacies.”

There were been 396 new confirmed cases of the flu this week, compared to 395 last week.

There have been 2,075 total flu-associated hospitalizations since flu season began last October.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s