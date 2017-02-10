Drug raid in Farrell piques neighbors’ curiosity

It started Friday morning when the vice unit served a warrant for an investigation into the sale of narcotics in Farrell

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is working to learn more about a drug raid in Farrell on Friday.

It started around 6 a.m. when the vice unit served a warrant for an investigation into the sale of narcotics.

Kevin Austin, a neighbor, saw it happen.

“The street down the block shut down, police lights going like crazy, they had the heavy armored vehicle that was down there, too. So, I believe it was a raid that was going on,” he said.

We will continue to make calls on this story. Look for new details throughout the weekend on WKBN 27 First News.

