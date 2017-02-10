FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is working to learn more about a drug raid in Farrell on Friday.
It started around 6 a.m. when the vice unit served a warrant for an investigation into the sale of narcotics.
Kevin Austin, a neighbor, saw it happen.
“The street down the block shut down, police lights going like crazy, they had the heavy armored vehicle that was down there, too. So, I believe it was a raid that was going on,” he said.
We will continue to make calls on this story. Look for new details throughout the weekend on WKBN 27 First News.
1 thought on “Drug raid in Farrell piques neighbors’ curiosity”
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something fascinating to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you simply could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.