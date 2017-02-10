Edward James Motter Obituary

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 16 at West Austintown First United Methodist Church 6749 Mahoning Ave. in Austintown for Edward James Motter, 70 of Austintown who died early Friday morning, February 10 at Austinwoods Care Center.

Edward was born June 11, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of the late Edgar R. and Nellie (Mosier) Motter and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1965 and served in the Marine Reserves.

Edward had worked at the Fabricating Plant at General Motors for 35 years, retiring in 2001.

He was a member of the West Austintown First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Brownlee Woods Presbyterian Church.

Edward was an avid bowler and took part in many tournaments including PRO-AM in many cities.

He was a sports fan, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, San Diego Chargers and the Fitch Falcons.

He was a member of the Marine Corps League and Local Union #1714.

Edward loved to travel and was also a familiar face at McDonalds on Route 46, where he went daily.

He leaves his wife, the former Joyce Eileen McGirr Holesko whom he married November 1, 1983; a son, Keith (Cathy) Motter of Oceanside, California; four stepdaughters, Shellie (Gary) Warino of Austintown, Cynthia Campana of Westerville, Constance (Michael) Buckley of Grand Prairie, Texas and Amy (David) Wilmoth of Las Vegas, Nevada and one step-son, Ronald (Anna) Holesko of Omaha, Nebraska. Edward also leaves his twin brother, Edgar (Cindy) Motter of California; nine granddaughters; two grandsons; a great-grandson and his beloved dog, Bentley.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Motter.

Friends may call on Wednesday, February 15 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and for one hour prior to the services on Thursday, February 16 in the church.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685.

