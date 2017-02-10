Fugitive charged with Liberty murder arrested in Florida

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A fugitive charged with shooting a Liberty man who later died has been arrested in Tampa, Florida.

Michael Devante Curry, 22, is charged with resisting officer without violence, false name to law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia in Florida.

Locally, he is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery for the death of Matthew Dalton. Dalton was shot in the leg but ended up dying within a week.

Curry was listed as one of U.S. Marshal’s Fugitives of the Week.

The other suspect — William Shakoor — was arraigned Friday morning on a murder charge.

Shakoor pleaded not guilty, and bond was set at $1 million.

