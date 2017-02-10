Jeannette Kosiorek Obituary

STREETSBORO, Ohio – “Such a strong person” was the descriptive often used to characterize Jeannette Kosiorek by the people who knew her.

She died while resting in the early morning on Friday, February 10, 2017, she was 77.

The youngest of five kids, Jim, Mickey, Eugene and Josie, Jeannette was born in Youngstown to Amelia and Frank Bisciglia on September 8, 1939.

She was married to Bob Kosiorek, who died several years ago, they had a big, long, happy life together in Poland with their four boys, Bob, Darryl, Rusty and Chris; dog, BeBeau and slew of solid, close friends.

Jeannette relished all aspects of her life, whether cooking Sunday pasta for the family, tooling in her garden or chatting with friends from the Cameo Club and the Holy Family Church, Jeannette was a joy to be with.

She and Bob loved to travel, both as a couple and on yearly vacations with all the kids and grandkids. Importantly, though, when discipline was needed then Jeannette could marshal it. She shepherded her sons from rangy adolescence into successful men.

Once she got her kids on their feet, Jeannette went back to school to get a Master’s Degree in Education.

She reentered the workforce as a Business teacher at the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School and then as an academic counselor for the School of Engineering at Youngstown State University.

Jeannette instilled strength in everyone with whom she interacted.

Loving family members in addition to her late husband and sons include, daughters-in-law Pam (Bobby) in Mission Viejo, California, Amanda (Darryl) in Spartanburg, South Carolina and Barb (Rusty) and Erica (Chris) of Chargrin Falls and grandchildren, Marlon (Bobby), Sage, Crew, Jace and Rome (Darryl), Jaime, Sam and Jack (Rusty), Alexis, Lydia and McKenzie (Chris).

Friends may call on Sunday, February 12, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road in Poland from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Prayers will be held Monday, February 13, 2017at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Church.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.



