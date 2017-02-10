John Pantalone Obituary

NILES, Ohio – John Pantalone, a local paving contractor for over 65 years, passed away peacefully at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 at his residence at the Manor of Autumn Hills, he was 88 years old.

He was born in Youngstown on October 10, 1928 the son of Thomas and Mary (Stigliano) Pantalone.

For most of his life he lived in the Niles community, followed by ten years living in Canfield.

In pursuit of a better life, in 1951 John started Pantalone Paving with a pick-up truck and a hand roller. John was able to buy a used dump truck and build his first engine powered blacktop roller. Throughout the years, he continued to grow the company and in 1975 his son, Stephen joined him after graduating from college. Together, they were able to grow the blacktop and asphalt sealing business known as Pantalone Paving Inc. which serves the Tri-County area. John was a hard worker and was also employed at U.S. Steel McDonald Works until he retired to focus all his energies to the paving business.

John had a strong faith in the Lord and was a member for over sixty years at the Highway Tabernacle and served on the church Board and various other ministries.

He loved his family, had a generous spirit and had a servants heart.

He was proud of his Italian Heritage and enjoyed all the Italian delicacies.

He was always quick to bless a family member or stranger.

John is survived by a son, Stephen J. (Patricia) Pantalone of Canfield; three grandchildren, John Christopher Pantalone of Canfield, Abby Lynn Pantalone of Jupiter, Florida and Casey Marie Pantalone of Canfield; three brothers, James (Miriam) Pantalone of Niles, Ben (Frances) Pantalone of Niles and Philip (Jean) Pantalone of Cleveland; two sister, Evelyn (William) Davis of Lakeland, Florida and Leah (Donald) Johnson of New Market, Maryland and many nieces and nephews across the country.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Angelina (Rubbo) Pantalone, whom he married on October 7, 1950 and who passed away on May 1, 2011; his daughter, Carol Ann Pantalone who died on October 25, 2011 and a sister, Ruth DelTino.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles.

The funeral will be Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Highway Tabernacle Church where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Gary Gray and Pastor Duane Bull will officiate.

Entombment will be in Greenhaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Special Touch Ministries at the Highway Tabernacle 3000 S. Raccoon Road Youngstown, Ohio 44515.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the administration and staff at Autumn Hills and MVI Hospice.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, February 13 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.