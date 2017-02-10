Laura A. Zackasee Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Laura A. Zackasee age 52, who passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House with her family by her side after a brief recurrence of her cancer.

Laura was born on February 19, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of David and Alice Orr Mayle.

She was a 1982 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Laura had worked for the Hubbard Exempted Village School District in the cafeteria for many years. She enjoyed going to work every day and spending time with her co-workers and “her children”.

She truly was a kind and selfless person, always looking out for the needs of others before herself. She loved spending time with her family & friends, camping, boating, fishing and gardening.

Laura will be sadly missed by her family; her husband, John Zackasee, whom she married July 1, 2000; her daughters, Jessica Lesky, Sarah Lesky and Bill McMonagle, Jr. of Hubbard and her mother, Alice Mayle. She also leaves her sisters, Candy Banko (Greg), Gail (Richard) Toy and Debbie (Tom) Balastrino, all of Hubbard. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Jennifer Jagels and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Her father preceded her in death.

There will be calling hours on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 15, 2017 one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Laura will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Coalburg United Methodist Church 1906 Wick Campbell Road Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Laura’s family would like to thank the Hospice House for all their kind and compassionate care.

We will miss you, “Lou”

