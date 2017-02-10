Lawrence Nelson, Sr. Obituary

NILES, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Lawrence Nelson, Sr. will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, February 15, at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Larry passed away Friday morning, February 10 at Select Specialty Hospital – St. Joseph Hospital at the age of 77.

He was born March 13, 1939 in Youngstown.

Larry was raised in Youngstown by his mother and step-father, the late Wanda and Frank Martuaz.

He was a graduate of South High School as a member of the class of 1957 and had attended Youngstown State University.

Larry worked for B.P. Oil for 41 years as a store manager, dispatcher at the Niles distribution center and most recently as a truck driver from that distribution center.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Girard.

His hobbies included, woodworking, watching movies, playing poker with his friends and playing baseball in his younger days. Larry also loved to spend time outside at Millcreek Park.

He leaves his wife, the former Barbara Terrell, whom he married December 15, 1973; two children, Lisa Nelson-Bittler of Youngstown and Larry Nelson, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca of Niles; One brother, Ron Nelson and his wife, Pat of Medina, as well as five grandchildren, twins, Matthew and Christian Bittler, Paigelyn, Makayla and Calista Nelson.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother and step-father.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services, Wednesday, February 15 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



