Man indicted in stabbings of his sons, dad in Dayton suburb

Michael D'Amico of Kettering is charged with felonious assault, kidnapping and domestic violence in the early morning Feb. 2 attacks

Police say two children and two adults have been found stabbed in a suburban Dayton home by officers responding to an early morning call of a family disturbance.

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man has been indicted on charges in the stabbings of his two sons and his father in a suburban Dayton home.

The Montgomery County prosecutor’s office says 46-year-old Michael D’Amico of Kettering is charged with three counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and three counts of domestic violence in the early morning Feb. 2 attacks.

Kettering police found the boys, 8 and 11, and the 72-year-old man with stab wounds, and said D’Amico had self-inflicted knife wounds. His father told a 911 dispatcher that D’Amico wasn’t on his medication.

None of the four had life-threatening injuries.

D’Amico is being held on $250,000 bond pending a Feb. 14 arraignment. No attorney was listed in court records.

