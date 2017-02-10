McDonald clinches ITCL’s Blue Tier with victory over Western Reserve

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald Blue Devils captured the ITCL’s Blue Tier title Friday night 96-80 in front of a packed and raucous home crowd. McDonald used hot shooting and forced Western Reserve into some key turnovers to methodically pull away as the game proceeded.

Zach Rasile was instrumental in powering the Blue Devils offense as he scored a game-high 25 points, including 15 from behind the arc. The Blue Devils would put six players in double digits on the night.

With the victory, McDonald improves to 19-1 on the season, 9-0 in the league. Next up for the Devils is a road game at Springfield Tuesday night.

Western Reserve drops to 15-4, 7-2 in the league. They will travel to Lowellville next Friday as they wrap up league play.