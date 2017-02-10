Missing Ohio State student found shot dead in Columbus suburb

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has identified a woman found dead in Scioto Grove Metro Park as missing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

The 21-year-old’s body was found by a park-goer about 1 p.m. Thursday.

A man driving into the park told police he saw her lying in a field about 15 feet from the road at the park’s entrance. He and another man who had just arrived got out of their cars and took several steps toward the body before deciding to call 911.

According to police, Tokes appears to have died from gunshot wounds.

The university confirmed Tokes was a fourth-year student majoring in psychology. The psychology department released the following statement:

We are deeply troubled by the death of Reagan Tokes, a fourth-year psychology student. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family and friends. Police are actively investigating. Anyone with information related to the crime is encouraged to call Grove City Police at 614-277-1710, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Tip Line at 855-224-6446 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545. Counseling and consultation services are available for those in need of support. Counselors will be available tonight from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Ohio Union’s Alonso Family Room located in the Student Life Multicultural Center. Police will maintain a visible presence in the campus area and ask that if you see something suspicious, call University Police or (off-campus) Columbus Police. Always dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.

The Ohio State communications department released a statement Friday morning:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Reagan Tokes, a psychology student at Ohio State. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time. Counseling and consultation services are available for those in need of support.

Tokes was last seen leaving her shift Wednesday night at Bodega, a cafe on High Street in the Short North, according to a missing persons report.

Police arrived at Bodega around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and met with Tokes’ roommates and coworkers.

A fellow employee told police that Tokes got off work around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and stayed to have dinner, then decided to go home. The employee said Tokes usually had a bartender walk her to her car, but did not that day.

Two of Tokes’ roommates told police she texted them at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, and that is the last contact they had with her.

One of her roommates became concerned Thursday morning after she woke up and it appeared Tokes had not come home. She and the other roommate began contacting anyone who may have seen her and tried calling her phone.

They also told police they looked for Tokes’ car near their address on Chittenden Avenue and near Bodega. The roommates then decided to call police after contacting Tokes’ parents.

The roommates told police Tokes is from the Toledo area and would not have gone anywhere other than work or school. They told police Tokes had recently broken up with her boyfriend and, to their knowledge, it was a mutual breakup.

The Grove City Division of Police said officers located Tokes’ vehicle in Columbus, in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Nile Woodson lives in an apartment above Bodega and said Tokes was well known to customers.

“She was a loving, awesome, amazing person,” Woodson said.

Woodson said Bodega employees typically park on streets behind the bar where they can park for free, but he said the area is not well-lit.

“So it’s potentially easy for something to go unseen down there and that’s definitely a problem on the block,” Woodson said. “There’s one [street] light here that keeps this area bright, but the whole next block is very dark.”

There is no suspect information at the time. Anyone with information should contact Grove City Police at 614-277-1710, Ohio BCI at 855-224-6446, or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

