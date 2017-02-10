Patricia E. Canan (Russo) Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Patricia E. Canan, 67, passed away at 9:37 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2017 at her home with her husband by her side.

She was born November 1, 1949 in Niles the daughter of Anthony and Ann Melie Russo.

She was a 1967 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Patricia is survived by her husband, James; her son, Brad Russo; her father, Anthony Russo; her sister, Linda (Carl) Zavar; niece, Carrie (Pat) Peoch and their daughter Margo; brother-in-law, Brian (Debra) Canan and grandchildren, Isaac, Oniah and Paisley and her pride and joy, two puppies, Coco and Snuggles.

There will be calling hours or funeral services.

Interment will be at Niles City Cemetery.

Interment will be at Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.



