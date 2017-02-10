Penn State puts stop to fraternity parties serving alcohol

The decision follows the death Saturday of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey

By Published: Updated:
Penn State University Logo

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State is indefinitely halting fraternity and sorority parties where alcohol is available because of a student’s recent death and what the school calls growing allegations of hazing, sexual assault and other misconduct.

The university said Wednesday its vice president for student affairs and the Penn State Interfraternity Council acted jointly to stop all alcohol-related social activities “until further notice.”

The decision follows the death Saturday of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Police say members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity didn’t call for help until about 12 hours after Piazza fell down a stairwell.

The fraternity has been suspended and police are investigating.

Penn State says an administrator told fraternity leaders the moratorium will remain until they agree to change their policies and practices.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s