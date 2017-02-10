PetSmart canned dog food recalled due to metal contamination

(WKBN) – PetSmart is recalling its Grreat Choice® Adult Dog Food due to metal contamination that could be a choking hazard to pets.

The recall was issued after receiving notification from the manufacturer of consumer complaints. PetSmart has not received any consumer complaints at this time.

The food is sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores.

The recalled products include the following Grreat Choice dog food sold between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, 2017:

Product Name UPC Best By Date or Lot Code Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground, 13.2 oz. cans 7-3725726116-7 Best By

8/5/19

Lot 1759338

The Best By date is found on the bottom of the can.

No other Grreat Choice products are impacted by this issue, and PetSmart is not aware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to this product to date.

Customers who purchased the recalled food should stop feeding it to their pets and bring any remaining cans to their local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange.

For more information about the recall, contact PetSmart Customer Service at 1-888-839-9638.