CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – The 2017 Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday — it’s the nation’s largest consumer auto show.

The show will run from February 11-20. Visit the Chicago Auto Show’s website for more information about tickets, appearances and vehicles.

Chicago Auto Show 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Nissan Midnight Edition (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Nissan Midnight Edition (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Nissan Midnight Edition (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Nissan Midnight Edition (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Nissan Midnight Edition (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Nissan Midnight Edition (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Nissan Midnight Edition (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Nissan Midnight Edition (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Cruze Redline Sedan (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Cruze Redline Sedan (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Cruze Redline Sedan (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Cruze Redline Sedan (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Cruze Redline Sedan (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Equinox Redline (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Equinox Redline (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Equinox Redline (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Equinox Redline (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Silverado Redline (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Camaro Redline (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Camaro Redline (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Camaro Redline (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Camaro Redline (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Chevy Malibu Redline (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota RAV 4 Adventure Model (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota RAV 4 Adventure Model (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota RAV 4 Adventure Model (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota RAV 4 Adventure Model (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota RAV 4 Adventure Model (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota RAV 4 Adventure Model (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota RAV 4 Adventure Model (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota Tundra pickup (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota Tundra pickup (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota Tundra pickup (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota Tundra pickup (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Toyota Tundra pickup (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Dodge Durango SRT (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Dodge Durango SRT (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Dodge Durango SRT (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Dodge Durango SRT (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Dodge Durango SRT (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Dodge Durango SRT (Photo by Alan Oldfield) Dodge Durango SRT (Photo by Alan Oldfield)