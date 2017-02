MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s Zach Rasile was named Player of the Game for his play in the Blue Devils 96-80 win over Western Reserve in the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 10th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Rasile finished with a game-high 25 points in the win for the Blue Devils, which sealed up an ITCL Blue Tier title. The Blue Devils improved to 19-1 overall on the season, and 9-0 in ITCL play.