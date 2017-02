FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) –¬†Farrell police are looking for leads from a shooting early Friday morning.

Someone called police about 2 a.m. saying that a man was shot in the leg.

The incident on Market Avenue. Police say the victim was found by this car behind the Herbert S. Garster Homes.

The victim was taken to UPMC Farrell then transferred to Saint-Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farrell Police Department at (724) 983-2720.