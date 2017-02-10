Rep. Bill Johnson calls appeals court ruling on temporary travel ban ‘judicial activism’

WASHINGTON, D.C.(WKBN) – Representative Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, released a statement Thursday following the 9th District Court of Appeals decision to not reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing another legal setback to the new administration’s immigration policy.

I am disappointed, but not surprised by this ruling. This is the kind of judicial activism that the Ninth Circuit is infamous for – and Americans are tired of. I am confident that in the end, the United States Supreme Court will rule that, indeed, the President of the United States has the final say when it comes to our immigration policy, as the Constitution provides for, and as the Congress has directed.” – Rep. Bill Johnson

An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court seems likely and would put the decision in the hands of a divided court that has a vacancy. Trump’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch, could not be confirmed in time to take part in any consideration of the ban.