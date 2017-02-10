Robert E. “Bob” Rice Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Robert “Bob” Rice, 66, a longtime resident of Columbiana County, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center after a short battle with cancer.

Bob was born May 4, 1950 in Pine Grove, West Virginia, son of the late Fred and Ada Davis Rice.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in Korea during the Vietnam war.

He was a retired masonry truck driver and drove for many local block and cement companies.

After retirement, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.

Robert is survived by his spouse, the former Debbie Stoffel; three children, Jessica (Aqui) Rice-Bryant of Shallotte, North Carolina, Robert Rice of New Springfield and Julie (Darryl) Miller of Petersburg; three brothers, James (Marty) Rice, Sonny Rice, Ronny (Margaret) Rice; sister, Janet (Eugene) Hurst; granddaughter, Haley Stoffel and numerous step grandchildren; other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Gary and Raymond Rice and a sister, Loretta Lemley.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine. All other services will be private.



