Storm Team 27: Light snow early afternoon

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Mostly cloudy Friday afternoon highs in the low 30’s.  There is a very small risk for a snow shower or flurry into the afternoon.  Warmer air will build in for the weekend with rain showers returning by late Saturday into Sunday.  Turning colder again next week with more snow showers.

Forecast:

Friday:  Mostly cloudy and breezy.  Isolated snow shower or flurry.  (20%)
High:    31

Friday night:   Mostly cloudy.
Low:   28

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy and breezy.  Chance rain showers late day.  (30%)
High:    49

Sunday:   Scattered rain showers.  (70%)
High:    50    Low:    36

Monday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:    33    Low:    27

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:   38    Low:   25

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance snow showers.  (40%)
High:   33    Low:   26

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Isolated snow showers.  (30%)
High:   27    Low:  20

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.
High:   30    Low:   18

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s