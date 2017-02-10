Storm Team 27: Warmer this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for warmer temperatures Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will push into the mid to upper 40’s. There is a small risk for an isolated sprinkle or light shower into the evening. A better chance for rain showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be mild with highs in the mid 40’s. It will turn colder late Sunday into Sunday evening with the chance for snow showers. Look for snow showers Sunday night. It could become windy too. Colder next week with a chance for snow showers.

Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a rain shower/sprinkle late day. (20%)

High: 47

Saturday night: Chance for showers. Especially late. (60%)

Low: 39

Sunday: Scattered rain showers early, then chance for snow showers toward evening. (80%)

High: 46

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Very small chance for a snow shower. (20%)

High: 42 Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 22

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 21

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 41 Low: 25

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

