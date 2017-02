Lisbon sophomore Justin Sweeney had a game high 21 points for the Blue Devils in their 60-51 victory over Columbiana Friday night.

Senior Colin Sweeney added 17, and junior Seth Stokes had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks for the Devils, who improve to 13-6 on the season.

Columbiana was led in scoring by Jared Wilson, who accounted for 21 points. Burdette Baker was the only other Clipper in double figures with 12 points.

Lisbon will host Western Reserve next Tuesday.