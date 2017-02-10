Toyota shows 2 new TRD Sport Editions in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WKBN) – Toyota’s TRD heavy-duty vehicles are highly popular with buyers, growing 52% in the past two years, according to the automaker. Two new editions of the TRD sub-brand were uncovered at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. Joining the Sport models is a RAV 4 compact SUV “Adventure” model. Toyota says with these models, buyers can go “roughing it in style.”

Called TRD “Sport”, Toyota is building a new Tundra pickup and Sequoia SUV for the 2018 model year. The TRD Sport models come with 20″ wheel and tire packages

In addition to the new TRD Sport options, Tundra and Sequoia will receive new styling, convenience and safety features for all 2018 models, including Toyota Safety Sense-P (TSS-P) as standard equipment. Tundra TRD Sport The new Tundra TRD Sport is available on 4×4 and 4×2 grades in CrewMax and Double Cab configurations and powered by a 381-horsepower 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine. Suspension enhancements include the addition of Bilstein Shocks and front and rear anti-sway bars. Key exterior features include:

* Color-keyed mirrors, front and rear bumpers

* Color-keyed hood scoop

* 20-inch alloy silver sport wheels

* LED Headlights with smoked chrome bezel, Daytime Running Lights (DRL), and LED Fog Lights

* Mesh grille with body color surround

* TRD Sport bedside graphic

* Exterior colors for the TRD Sport will include Super White, Magnetic Gray, Midnight Black Pearl, Blazing Blue Pearl and Barcelona Red Metallic.

The exterior styling is complemented with interior features that include a TRD shift knob and TRD Sport floor mats.

Sequoia TRD Sport

The Sequoia TRD Sport will be available in 4×4 and 4×2 models equipped with the 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine. Included: Sport Tuned Bilstein Shocks and TRD front and rear anti-sway bars.

Key exterior features on the Sequoia TRD Sport will include:

* New front grille and bumper grille insert

* Metallic black mirror caps

* 20-inch alloy black sport wheels

* Darkened rear tail light housing

* Black satin finish TRD Sport badging on the front doors and a Metallic black and chrome Sequoia badge on the liftgate

RAV 4 Adventure Model

The RAV4 Adventure will be available in front-wheel drive with an Automatic Limited-Slip Differential, or with Dynamic Torque Control all-wheel-drive. Both versions feature a standard Tow Prep Package that includes an upgraded radiator and supplemental engine oil and transmission fluid coolers, as well as a suspension system with a higher ride height. As with all RAV4 models, the Adventure grade will come standard with Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and TSS-P. Exterior styling features exclusive to the RAV4 Adventure includes:

* Large over fender flares

* 18-inch five-spoke black alloy wheels with 235/55R18 tires

* Lower body guards

* Black headlight bezels

* Black fog lamp surround, roof racks and Adventure badging

The RAV4 Adventure will be available in five exterior colors including Black, Magnetic Gr

New Toyota TRD Sports Editions View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

ay Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Super White, and one new color for RAV4 models, Ruby Flare Pearl.