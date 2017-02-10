Ursuline wins 4th straight; improves to 13-5

Ursuline is scheduled to play at Harding on Tuesday.

By Published: Updated:
Ursuline Irish high school basketball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since dropping their last road game at Massillon on January 24, Ursuline has won four-straight at home following tonight’s 58-50 victory over Cathedral Prep. The Irish improve their record to 13-5 on the season.

Anthony Howell led Ursuline with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Dakota Hobbs added 16 and Vince Venzio had 9. For the game, Ursuline shot 36% from three-point range (9-25).

For the Ramblers (10-10), Aaron McBride and Jaryn Simpson scored 17 and 16 points respectively. Since beginning the season with a 5-1 mark, Cathedral Prep has now lost 9 of their last 14 outings. Prep will host Aquinas Institute (NY) tomorrow afternoon.

