Valley students practice inclusion to battle isolation

"No One Eats Alone" was created and organized by students to teach everyone how to make friends

Local lunch day at Canfield High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many schools in the Valley are participating in a nationwide initiative to make sure no one feels isolated.

The schools pledged to be part of “No One Eats Alone” day. Students will invite someone who might feel left out to eat with them at lunchtime on Friday.

“No One Eats Alone” was created and organized by students to teach everyone how to make friends.

The following schools were registered on the “No One Eats Alone” website:

COLUMBIANA:

Crestview Middle

MAHONING:

Campbell Elementary and Middle

Austintown Intermediate

Poland Dobbins Elementary

Boardman Center Middle

Sebring BL Miller Elementary

TRUMBULL:

Lincoln Pre-K – 8 school (Warren)

LaBrae Middle

