Worker still unaccounted for after La. pipeline blast

The company said the pipeline carries raw natural gas liquids and extends from Venice to Paradis, Louisiana

PARADIS, La. (AP) – Phillips 66 officials say one of its employees remains unaccounted for after an explosion sparked a fire at a pipeline station it operates west of New Orleans.

The company said in a statement that six people were working at the site in Paradis, Louisiana, when it caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday, and two of them were taken to hospitals. St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said one of them was taken to a burn center.

The sheriff said a helicopter was being brought in to help search for the unaccounted worker.

The sheriff said the source of the 20-inch pipeline had been shut off, but the fire would have to burn off the rest of the liquid inside.

