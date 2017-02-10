Youngstown Police Department adds 5 to the ranks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department gained five new members Friday.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally swore in the new officers during a ceremony in council chambers.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees handed the officers their badge and said the new recruits now brings the force up to 154.

“It gives us the ability to allow officers time off. Currently, we are frequently filling shifts with overtime, and in some cases, mandating officers,” Lee said. “This will alleviate some of that strain.

During the ceremony, YPD Patrolman Josh Kelly was promoted to detective sergeant.