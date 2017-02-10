Youngstown’s East High to recognize Black History year-round

As students in districts around the area celebrate Black History Month, those in Youngstown could soon have a course in that subject that runs all year.

Students at East High School held an assembly Friday morning on “Black Pioneer Doctors.”

Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip said he wants teachers to put together their own coursework that would last the whole academic year.

“You can easily go out and adopt a curriculum. There’s a lot out there, but I think it’s really meaningful when the teachers that are with our kids and know our students and intimately teach them every day are the ones that are actively coming together and creating the curriculum for the district,” he said.

The new coursework could be in place in time for the start of classes this fall.

