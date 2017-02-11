Arrest made in Ohio State University student murder case

An official Facebook post states the Grove City Division of Police arrested 29-year-old Brian Golsby

According to the Grove City Ohio Police's Facebook page, an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an Ohio State University student.
Photo courtesy of the Grove City Ohio Police Facebook page

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Grove City Ohio Police's Facebook page, an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an Ohio State University student.

The Facebook post states the Grove City Division of Police arrested 29-year-old Brian Goldsby.

He is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Reagan Tokes’ body was found at Scioto Grove Metro Park on Thursday, Feb 9.

Grove City Police also worked with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State University Police Division.

