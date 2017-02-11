For better or worse: Finding financial harmony with your spouse

According to MarketWatch, when couples get married they can easily start out life together with more than $100,000 of debt

By Published: Updated:
money generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Financial expert Ray Ream discussed why money is such a big cause of arguments among couples — and how to avoid the problem.

He said money is such an issue because those who choose to share their lives also choose to share any debt or financial history that comes along with the other person.

When couples get married, they both may have student loans to pay off, along with any major wedding expenses.

Not to mention, both people probably have their own ways of dealing with finances, which could complicate things.

Ream shared five ways couples can find financial harmony.

  1. Same Page Conversations — Find a common ground with issues such as financial expectations, budgeting, saving and retirement planning.
  2. Money To-Do Lists — Splitting responsibilities 50/50 might not always be the best route. Taking turns with financial chores is a great alternative to assigning permanent jobs. Experiment and see what works best.
  3. Spending Limits — Keep an eye on your spending by setting a limit both people can agree with.
  4. Reality Bites (sometimes) — Have a realistic idea of the relationship between money and marriage. Unexpected expenses may pop up, so setting up an emergency fund with around three to six months’ worth of income may help.
  5. Next Generation Planning — Establish a plan on how to handle money issues with your children. Decide upon the rules of an allowance or create a college fund.

A good way to start the conversation with your spouse is with a financial compatibility quiz, available on Ream’s website.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s