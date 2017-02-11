For better or worse: Finding financial harmony with your spouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Financial expert Ray Ream discussed why money is such a big cause of arguments among couples — and how to avoid the problem.

He said money is such an issue because those who choose to share their lives also choose to share any debt or financial history that comes along with the other person.

When couples get married, they both may have student loans to pay off, along with any major wedding expenses.

Not to mention, both people probably have their own ways of dealing with finances, which could complicate things.

Ream shared five ways couples can find financial harmony.

Same Page Conversations — Find a common ground with issues such as financial expectations, budgeting, saving and retirement planning. Money To-Do Lists — Splitting responsibilities 50/50 might not always be the best route. Taking turns with financial chores is a great alternative to assigning permanent jobs. Experiment and see what works best. Spending Limits — Keep an eye on your spending by setting a limit both people can agree with. Reality Bites (sometimes) — Have a realistic idea of the relationship between money and marriage. Unexpected expenses may pop up, so setting up an emergency fund with around three to six months’ worth of income may help. Next Generation Planning — Establish a plan on how to handle money issues with your children. Decide upon the rules of an allowance or create a college fund.

A good way to start the conversation with your spouse is with a financial compatibility quiz, available on Ream’s website.