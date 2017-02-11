Game of the Week: Ursuline at Newton Falls, 2/13 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Girls’ Basketball: Monday, February 13, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
Ursuline (11-9) at Newton Falls (17-4)
Last Meeting
Feb. 8, 2016 – Newton Falls, 62-44
…Gabby Kline led Newton Falls with 26 points while her sister Izzy scored 20 in their 66-44 victory to give the Tigers 21 wins in 22 contests. Dayshanette Harris tallied a team-high 19 points for the Irish.
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 59.8; Newton Falls, 52.0
Scoring Defense: Newton Falls, 33.2; Ursuline, 58.2
Results
Ursuline
Irish 59 Villa Maria 50
Irish 65 Shaw 61
Irish 51 Canton Central 46
Irish 64 Hathaway Brown 58
St. Vincent-St. Mary 71 Irish 65
Gilmour Academy 69 Irish 56
Canton McKinley 66 Irish 63
Irish 49 Cornerstone Christian 47
Irish 76 Mooney 71
Magnificat 52 Irish 49
Farrell 82 Irish 67
Kennedy Catholic 68 Irish 45
Irish 61 Mooney 52
St. Thomas Aquinas 51 Irish 50
Fitch 74 Irish 65
Hoban 76 Irish 69
Irish 68 East 23
Irish 58 Howland 50
Irish 55 Madison 41
Newton Falls
Tigers 49 Brookfield 17
Tigers 69 Campbell Memorial 21
Tigers 44 LaBrae 29
Tigers 41 Lakeview 40
Tigers 61 Liberty 21
Tigers 46 Girard 41
Garrettsville Garfield 42 Tigers 37
Tigers 66 Mooney 25
Tigers 69 Lakeside 40
Champion 61 Tigers 57
Tigers 81 Campbell Memorial 19
St. Thomas Aquinas 42 Tigers 38
Tigers 51 Brookfield 32
Tigers 51 Crestwood 37
Tigers 40 Struthers 27
Tigers 60 Liberty 27
Tigers 42 Girard 25
Tigers 51 Champion 30
Tigers 43 LaBrae 36
Tigers 50 Jefferson 39
Southeast 47 Tigers 46
Game Notes: In the Struthers District, Ursuline snagged the #2 seed behind Columbiana. The Irish will meet the winner of Springfield and Crestview in the Sectional Championship on February 25. In their last outing on Thursday, Dayshanette Harris scored 32 points in their 59-50 win over Villa Maria. Harris, only a senior, became just the second player in school history to net 1,000-points.
Newton Falls’ next game will be a playoff matchup with Waterloo in the Ravenna District Sectional Semifinal. The Lady Tigers took the #2 seed while Garrettsville Garfield (who Newton Falls lost to by 5 on January 23) will be the top seed. If the Tigers get by the Vikings, they’ll meet Pymatuning Valley on February 25 at home. On Saturday, the Tigers won their sixth consecutive game by defeating Brookfield, 49-17. On the season, Izzy Kline is averaging a double-double (20.8 ppg, 10.6 rpg).
Upcoming Schedule
Ursuline
Feb. 15 – Boardman
Feb. 25 – Winner of Springfield/Crestview (Sectional Championship)
Newton Falls
Feb. 22 – Waterloo (Sectional Semifinal)