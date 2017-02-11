Game of the Week: Ursuline at Newton Falls, 2/13 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Girls’ Basketball: Monday, February 13, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Ursuline (11-9) at Newton Falls (17-4)

Last Meeting

Feb. 8, 2016 – Newton Falls, 62-44

…Gabby Kline led Newton Falls with 26 points while her sister Izzy scored 20 in their 66-44 victory to give the Tigers 21 wins in 22 contests. Dayshanette Harris tallied a team-high 19 points for the Irish.

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 59.8; Newton Falls, 52.0

Scoring Defense: Newton Falls, 33.2; Ursuline, 58.2

Results

Ursuline

Irish 59 Villa Maria 50

Irish 65 Shaw 61

Irish 51 Canton Central 46

Irish 64 Hathaway Brown 58

St. Vincent-St. Mary 71 Irish 65

Gilmour Academy 69 Irish 56

Canton McKinley 66 Irish 63

Irish 49 Cornerstone Christian 47

Irish 76 Mooney 71

Magnificat 52 Irish 49

Farrell 82 Irish 67

Kennedy Catholic 68 Irish 45

Irish 61 Mooney 52

St. Thomas Aquinas 51 Irish 50

Fitch 74 Irish 65

Hoban 76 Irish 69

Irish 68 East 23

Irish 58 Howland 50

Irish 55 Madison 41

Newton Falls

Tigers 49 Brookfield 17

Tigers 69 Campbell Memorial 21

Tigers 44 LaBrae 29

Tigers 41 Lakeview 40

Tigers 61 Liberty 21

Tigers 46 Girard 41

Garrettsville Garfield 42 Tigers 37

Tigers 66 Mooney 25

Tigers 69 Lakeside 40

Champion 61 Tigers 57

Tigers 81 Campbell Memorial 19

St. Thomas Aquinas 42 Tigers 38

Tigers 51 Brookfield 32

Tigers 51 Crestwood 37

Tigers 40 Struthers 27

Tigers 60 Liberty 27

Tigers 42 Girard 25

Tigers 51 Champion 30

Tigers 43 LaBrae 36

Tigers 50 Jefferson 39

Southeast 47 Tigers 46

Game Notes: In the Struthers District, Ursuline snagged the #2 seed behind Columbiana. The Irish will meet the winner of Springfield and Crestview in the Sectional Championship on February 25. In their last outing on Thursday, Dayshanette Harris scored 32 points in their 59-50 win over Villa Maria. Harris, only a senior, became just the second player in school history to net 1,000-points.

Newton Falls’ next game will be a playoff matchup with Waterloo in the Ravenna District Sectional Semifinal. The Lady Tigers took the #2 seed while Garrettsville Garfield (who Newton Falls lost to by 5 on January 23) will be the top seed. If the Tigers get by the Vikings, they’ll meet Pymatuning Valley on February 25 at home. On Saturday, the Tigers won their sixth consecutive game by defeating Brookfield, 49-17. On the season, Izzy Kline is averaging a double-double (20.8 ppg, 10.6 rpg).

Upcoming Schedule

Ursuline

Feb. 15 – Boardman

Feb. 25 – Winner of Springfield/Crestview (Sectional Championship)

Newton Falls

Feb. 22 – Waterloo (Sectional Semifinal)