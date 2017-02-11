Gilbert Meltsner Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Gilbert Meltsner, M.D., age 84, of 339 E. Jamestown Rd. in Greenville formerly of Moorestown, New Jersey, passed away Saturday morning, February 11, 2017 at St. Paul’s.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1932 the son of Dr. Louis and Miriam (Blank) Meltsner.

He was a graduate of Central High School in Philadelphia graduating a year early, Columbia University in New York City, and Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia.

He completed his internship at Monmouth Hospital in New Jersey and his residency at Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. He received his medical license on August 27, 1961 and kept it active in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Hawaii until retiring in 2001. He practiced at Rancocas Valley Hospital in Willingboro, New Jersey, for 40 years and was made chairman of the radiology department for the last several.

Gilbert was a Reserved Commission Officer, Rank of Captain, in the United States Army.

He was a member of the American College of Radiology, Radiological Society of North America, American Board of Radiology and Emeritus Member of the Medical Society of New Jersey.

He was an avid airplane enthusiast, held his pilot’s license and owned airplanes which he loved to fly on mini family vacations.

He truly enjoyed photography, art, traveling, especially to Hawaii, model trains, drawing, stamp collecting, sports enthusiast and taught himself how to play the organ.

He is survived by three daughters, Meredith Anderson and her husband, Dr. Stuart Anderson of Greenville, Susan Toscano and her husband, Paul of Englishtown, New Jersey and Lori Gregg and her husband, Jeffrey of Oceanport, New Jersey; three sons, Dr. Michael Meltsner and his wife, Dr. Sheridan Meltsner of Durham, North Carolina, Darryl Ceremsak and his partner, Ludwig Fontalvo-Abello of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Jerome Meltsner and his wife, Deborah and their family of Norfolk, Virginia; five grandchildren, Emory Anderson, Ainsley Anderson, Felicity Anderson, Jodi Gregg and Juli Gregg and his previous wives, Barbara Meltsner of Greenville and Judith Feinstein of Long Branch, New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

