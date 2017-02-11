Howland Police Chief, Assistant on leave after shooting

Nick Roberts and Jeff Urso are on administrative leave for their involvement in Tuesday's shooting at Howland Giant Eagle

Howland police-involved shooting

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There is new information in the officer-involved shooting in Howland, which left one man dead Tuesday night.

Officials on Saturday confirmed that Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts and Assistant Police Chief Jeff Urso are on administrative leave following their involvement in the shooting.

Police shot Richard Latimer in the Howland Giant Eagle parking lot just hours after Weathersfield Police said Latimer killed Van Blevins.

“These officers did have a gun leveled at them and they were forced to make a decision in a split second,” said Paul Monroe, Trumbull County Sheriff. “I have to give them credit to have the fortitude to do what they did on Tuesday night.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the shooting.

Jennifer Carr will serve as acting chief.

Howland PD released a statement on Saturday, saying:

The Howland Township Police Department would like to thank the community for their support and understanding as we work through this difficult time. Our condolences go to the families involved in the incidents that took place on Tuesday evening. We are asking for privacy for the officers involved and their families.”

